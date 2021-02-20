Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s traded shares stood at 656,552 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.93, to imply an increase of 4.42% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The CMRE share’s 52-week high remains $10.09, putting it -1.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.16. The company has a valuation of $1.21 Billion, with an average of 671.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Costamare Inc. (CMRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) trade information

After registering a 4.42% upside in the last session, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.09 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.76%, and 14.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.93%. Short interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) saw shorts transact 1.27 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.67, implying an increase of 7.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMRE has been trading 20.85% off suggested target high and -9.37% from its likely low.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Costamare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares are +98.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.04% against 10.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.4% this quarter before jumping 34.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $123.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $140.81 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $121.4 Million and $120.41 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.8% before jumping 16.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -130.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CMRE Dividends

Costamare Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Costamare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 4.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.43%.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s Major holders

Costamare Inc. insiders hold 57.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.52% of the shares at 65.06% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.58 Million shares (or 4.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd with 3.23 Million shares, or about 2.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.71 Million.