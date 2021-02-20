Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s traded shares stood at 613,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.38, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The CNR share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -19.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $1.42 Billion, with an average of 455.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 493.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside in the last session, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.97 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.74%, and -5.56% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 22.63%. Short interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw shorts transact 2.65 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.5, implying an increase of 1.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNR has been trading 31.81% off suggested target high and -20.91% from its likely low.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) shares are +32.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -197.44% against 1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.4% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.18 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 Billion and $1.11 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.2% before jumping 2.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.7% annually.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.99% of the shares at 92.08% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 62.07 Million shares (or 49.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $576.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 16.74 Million shares, or about 13.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $133.58 Million.