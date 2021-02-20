Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s traded shares stood at 326,598 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.54, to imply a decline of -2.49% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The B share’s 52-week high remains $68.6, putting it -35.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.22. The company has a valuation of $2.56 Billion, with an average of 126.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Barnes Group Inc. (B), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give B a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) trade information

After registering a -2.49% downside in the last session, Barnes Group Inc. (B) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.13 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.26%, and -6.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.3%. Short interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) saw shorts transact 765.14 Million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.2, implying an increase of 1.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, B has been trading 22.68% off suggested target high and -28.77% from its likely low.

Barnes Group Inc. (B) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Barnes Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Barnes Group Inc. (B) shares are +29.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -49.84% against 4.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61.6% this quarter before falling -46.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -25% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $282.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $283Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370.17 Million and $330.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.6% before falling -14.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

B Dividends

Barnes Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barnes Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.17%.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s Major holders

Barnes Group Inc. insiders hold 8.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.25% of the shares at 96.48% float percentage. In total, 271 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.21 Million shares (or 14.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $365.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 Million shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $167.84 Million.