Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s traded shares stood at 475,972 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.56, to imply a decline of -1.75% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The AVNS share’s 52-week high remains $53.61, putting it -17.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.46. The company has a valuation of $2.18 Billion, with an average of 278.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 244.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AVNS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) trade information

After registering a -1.75% downside in the last session, Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $53.61 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 15.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.46%, and -3.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.7%. Short interest in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) saw shorts transact 1.61 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52, implying an increase of 14.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVNS has been trading 31.69% off suggested target high and -1.23% from its likely low.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avanos Medical, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) shares are +42.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.3% against 20.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.8% this quarter before jumping 92.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $174.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $178.32 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $180.4 Million and $163.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.2% before jumping 8.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -267.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.3% annually.

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s Major holders

Avanos Medical, Inc. insiders hold 1.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.05% of the shares at 98.78% float percentage. In total, 357 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.32 Million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $244.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.23 Million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $140.37 Million.