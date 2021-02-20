Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s traded shares stood at 518,036 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SVRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.17, putting it -84.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.995. The company has a valuation of $93.12 Million, with an average of 551.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Savara Inc. (SVRA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SVRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside in the last session, Savara Inc. (SVRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.95 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 11.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.91%, and 9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.57%. Short interest in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) saw shorts transact 661.63 Million shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 35.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVRA has been trading 74.42% off suggested target high and -24.42% from its likely low.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -5.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s Major holders

Savara Inc. insiders hold 16.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.46% of the shares at 49.62% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.13 Million shares (or 9.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management LLC with 4.45 Million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.85 Million.