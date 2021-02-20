Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s traded shares stood at 614,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decline of -7.25% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The SNMP share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -34.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $55.62 Million, with an average of 1.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

After registering a -7.25% downside in the last session, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.7 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 22.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.65%, and 60.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 114.88%. Short interest in Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) saw shorts transact 39.24 Million shares and set a 31.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNMP has been trading 51.52% off suggested target high and 51.52% from its likely low.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 47.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.33% of the shares at 65.66% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.75 Million shares (or 8.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $502.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kalos Management, Inc. with 21.02 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.04 Thousand.