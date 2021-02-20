Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares stood at 427,147 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.9, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The SALM share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -14.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $77.38 Million, with an average of 3.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 770.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.32- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 12.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.4%, and 77.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 178.85%. Short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw shorts transact 484.96 Million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $62.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.63 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -761.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders hold 47.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.85% of the shares at 18.73% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 339.56 Thousand shares (or 1.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $310.93 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 336.7 Thousand shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $350.17 Thousand.