Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s traded shares stood at 470,782 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $82.33, to imply an increase of 4.92% or $3.86 in intraday trading. The SAGE share’s 52-week high remains $98.39, putting it -19.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.01. The company has a valuation of $4.8 Billion, with an average of 348.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 654.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAGE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) trade information

After registering a 4.92% upside in the last session, Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $88.26 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 6.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.45%, and -8.06% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.83%. Short interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw shorts transact 5.15 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.38, implying an increase of 19.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $189 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAGE has been trading 129.56% off suggested target high and -14.98% from its likely low.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sage Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) shares are +57.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.17% against 17.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.2% this quarter before jumping 130.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 741.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $55.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.96 Million and $2.29 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2723.5% before jumping 3733.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -51.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -65.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.8% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s Major holders

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 1.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.8% of the shares at 95.32% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.81 Million shares (or 15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $675.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.52 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $276.29 Million.