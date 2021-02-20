Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares stood at 451,798 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.12, to imply an increase of 6.33% or $3.4 in intraday trading. The RCKT share’s 52-week high remains $67.48, putting it -18.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $3.46 Billion, with an average of 467.37 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 752.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT ), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

After registering a 6.33% upside in the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $61.81 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 7.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and 6.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.16%. Short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw shorts transact 8.3 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.91, implying an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $56 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCKT has been trading 75.07% off suggested target high and -1.96% from its likely low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.8% annually.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 4.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.67% of the shares at 97.12% float percentage. In total, 188 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.81 Million shares (or 30.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $384.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.97 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $162.8 Million.