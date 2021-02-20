Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s traded shares stood at 394,619 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PSTI share’s 52-week high remains $13.29, putting it -84.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $227.64 Million, with an average of 874.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 834.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

After registering a 0.14% upside in the last session, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.24- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 12.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.41%, and -8.26% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 2.12%. Short interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw shorts transact 986.97 Million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 24.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTI has been trading 38.5% off suggested target high and -3.05% from its likely low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.64% of the shares at 14.53% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nia Impact Advisors, LLC with 287.92 Thousand shares, or about 1.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $2.04 Million.