Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Plantronics, Inc. (PLT), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45, implying an increase of 9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLT has been trading 34.28% off suggested target high and -24.32% from its likely low.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plantronics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are +134.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.57% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 210% this quarter before jumping 148.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $455.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $409.18 Million and $354.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.4% before jumping 23.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -58.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -464.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)’s Major holders

Plantronics, Inc. insiders hold 2.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.82% of the shares at 99.1% float percentage. In total, 234 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.09 Million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.63 Million shares, or about 13.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $152.06 Million.