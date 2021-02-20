Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s traded shares stood at 634,301 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.7, to imply a decline of -2.89% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The OXBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.62, putting it -160% down since that peak but still an impressive +80% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $21.21 Million, with an average of 1.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OXBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

After registering a -2.89% downside in the last session, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.02- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 7.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.12%, and 40.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.86%. Short interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw shorts transact 973.16 Million shares and set a 226.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.5, implying an increase of 129.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $8.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXBR has been trading 129.73% off suggested target high and 129.73% from its likely low.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited insiders hold 46.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.06% of the shares at 3.84% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FineMark National Bank & Trust. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 250Thousand shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $467.5 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alpine Global Management, LLC with 15Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $26.4 Thousand.