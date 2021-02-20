Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s traded shares stood at 369,290 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.89, to imply an increase of 2.81% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The OESX share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -21.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $304.22 Million, with an average of 676.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 403.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OESX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) trade information

After registering a 2.81% upside in the last session, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.22 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.15%, and -9.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.2%. Short interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) saw shorts transact 1.34 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.69, implying an increase of 28.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.75 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OESX has been trading 41.56% off suggested target high and 18.81% from its likely low.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Orion Energy Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) shares are +73.2% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.5% against -19.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 650% this quarter before jumping 242.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -19.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $39.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.42 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.89 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 277.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s Major holders

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. insiders hold 15.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.56% of the shares at 72.48% float percentage. In total, 110 institutions holds shares in the company, led by North Star Investment Management Corp. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.93 Million shares (or 9.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.24 Million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $22.08 Million.