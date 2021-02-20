OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares stood at 451,596 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.97, to imply an increase of 0.2% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The OCFT share’s 52-week high remains $28.8, putting it -44.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.02. The company has a valuation of $7.79 Billion, with an average of 768.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 507.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

After registering a 0.2% upside in the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.68 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.2%, and -11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.32%. Short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw shorts transact 3.52 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.64, implying an increase of 33.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.5 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCFT has been trading 50.23% off suggested target high and 22.68% from its likely low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) shares are -3.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.27% against 15%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.8% this quarter before falling -7.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $146.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $170.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $580.8 Million and $111.68 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -74.9% before jumping 52.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -38.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.19% annually.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.95% of the shares at 13.99% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 22.35 Million shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $476.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 11.45 Million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $243.94 Million.