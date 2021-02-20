SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s traded shares stood at 319,557 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply an increase of 7.22% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SGRP share’s 52-week high remains $2.01, putting it -4.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $40.75 Million, with an average of 415.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGRP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

After registering a 7.22% upside in the last session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.01 this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 3.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.2%, and 55.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.83%. Short interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw shorts transact 43.87 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 252.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

SPAR Group, Inc. insiders hold 61.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.82% of the shares at 15.29% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RBF Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 894.09 Thousand shares (or 4.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $680.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 143.04 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $108.85 Thousand.