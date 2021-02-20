Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s traded shares stood at 616,876 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $94.84, to imply a decline of -1.26% or -$1.21 in intraday trading. The OLLI share’s 52-week high remains $123.52, putting it -30.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.83. The company has a valuation of $6.2 Billion, with an average of 651.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give OLLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) trade information

After registering a -1.26% downside in the last session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $97.45 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 2.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3%, and -0.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.98%. Short interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw shorts transact 7.35 Million shares and set a 5.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.86, implying an increase of 2.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLLI has been trading 26.53% off suggested target high and -26.19% from its likely low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) shares are -9.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.1% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.9% this quarter before jumping 26.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $488.37 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $413.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $422.43 Million and $322.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.7% annually.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Major holders

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 13.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.75% of the shares at 125.31% float percentage. In total, 484 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.49 Million shares (or 11.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $612.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 6.25 Million shares, or about 9.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $545.8 Million.