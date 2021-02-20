Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s traded shares stood at 340,655 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.42, to imply an increase of 2.65% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The UEPS share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -8.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.7. The company has a valuation of $306.85 Million, with an average of 301.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UEPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) trade information

After registering a 2.65% upside in the last session, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.43- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.75%, and 7.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.16%. Short interest in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw shorts transact 544.3 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 29.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UEPS has been trading 29.15% off suggested target high and 29.15% from its likely low.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) shares are +61.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.5% against 12.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before falling -36.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -10.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s Major holders

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 6.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.37% of the shares at 51.82% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 3.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC with 1.84 Million shares, or about 3.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.06 Million.