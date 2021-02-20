Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s traded shares stood at 676,597 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.2, to imply an increase of 7.64% or $1.86 in intraday trading. The KIRK share’s 52-week high remains $29.79, putting it -13.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +97.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $373.5 Million, with an average of 451.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KIRK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.11.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) trade information

After registering a 7.64% upside in the last session, Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.97 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and 30.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.53%. Short interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw shorts transact 1.68 Million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32, implying an increase of 22.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIRK has been trading 22.14% off suggested target high and 22.14% from its likely low.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kirkland’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kirkland’s, Inc. (KIRK) shares are +126.45% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 309.4% this quarter before jumping 87.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -10.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $190.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $209.41 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -42% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 122.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s Major holders

Kirkland’s, Inc. insiders hold 7.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.13% of the shares at 49.62% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Osmium Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 9.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.17 Million shares, or about 8.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $20.91 Million.