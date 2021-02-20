Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares stood at 626,344 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.01, to imply an increase of 2.15% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The DEN share’s 52-week high remains $39.17, putting it -0.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.02. The company has a valuation of $1.95 Billion, with an average of 639.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 573.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Denbury Inc. (DEN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DEN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.83, implying an increase of 4.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DEN has been trading 20.48% off suggested target high and -7.72% from its likely low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -36% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.6% annually.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Denbury Inc. insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.69% of the shares at 89.91% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 24.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $317.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 7.61 Million shares, or about 15.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $133.96 Million.