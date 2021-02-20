Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s traded shares stood at 443,044 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.86, to imply a decline of -6.86% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The AUVI share’s 52-week high remains $35.78, putting it -229.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.52. The company has a valuation of $98.95 Million, with an average of 19.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUVI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.75, implying an increase of 63.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.75 and $17.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUVI has been trading 63.44% off suggested target high and 63.44% from its likely low.

Applied UV, Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 288.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Applied UV, Inc. insiders hold 65.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 1.54% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.99 Thousand shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $188.95 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 11.79 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $85.7 Thousand.