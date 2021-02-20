Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares stood at 764,039 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.14, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The ALGM share’s 52-week high remains $34.66, putting it -15% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.78. The company has a valuation of $5.71 Billion, with an average of 1.26 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.14, implying an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALGM has been trading 26.08% off suggested target high and 16.12% from its likely low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.69% annually.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. insiders hold 57.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.3% of the shares at 68.28% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.14 Million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.35 Million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.96 Million.