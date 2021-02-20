New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s traded shares stood at 331,112 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.24, to imply an increase of 4% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The NFE share’s 52-week high remains $65.9, putting it -28.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $8.95 Billion, with an average of 395.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 526.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) trade information

After registering a 4% upside in the last session, New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.76 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.27%, and 3.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.39%. Short interest in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw shorts transact 2.12 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $61.2, implying an increase of 19.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $71 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NFE has been trading 38.56% off suggested target high and -21.94% from its likely low.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Fortress Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) shares are +94.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.05% against 14.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 150% this quarter before jumping 138.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 148.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $165.21 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $220.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.75 Million and $74.53 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 136.9% before jumping 195.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -248.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NFE Dividends

New Fortress Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s Major holders

New Fortress Energy Inc. insiders hold 57.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39% of the shares at 91.89% float percentage. In total, 97 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Mountain Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 34.7 Million shares (or 20.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.86 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 13.4 Million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $589.7 Million.