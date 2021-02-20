Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s traded shares stood at 476,020 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.24, to imply a decline of -0.09% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NBIX share’s 52-week high remains $136.26, putting it -20.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.14. The company has a valuation of $10.64 Billion, with an average of 785.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBIX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) trade information

After registering a -0.09% downside in the last session, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $116.7 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.88%, and 4.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.14%. Short interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw shorts transact 4.1 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $127.99, implying an increase of 13.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105 and $163 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBIX has been trading 43.94% off suggested target high and -7.28% from its likely low.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) shares are +0.1% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.99% against 17.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41% this quarter before falling -14.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $253.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $286.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.87 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 977.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s Major holders

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.38% of the shares at 100.65% float percentage. In total, 617 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.36 Million shares (or 8.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $801.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.16 Million shares, or about 8.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $784.81 Million.