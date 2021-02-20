Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s traded shares stood at 702,325 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.7, to imply an increase of 6.72% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The NAVB share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -98.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $75.56 Million, with an average of 440.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAVB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) trade information

After registering a 6.72% upside in the last session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.73- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.12%, and 22.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.58%. Short interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) saw shorts transact 248.12 Million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 177.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAVB has been trading 196.3% off suggested target high and 159.26% from its likely low.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 59.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB)’s Major holders

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 30.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.02% of the shares at 8.71% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 743.06 Thousand shares (or 2.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 132.54 Thousand shares, or about 0.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $357.86 Thousand.