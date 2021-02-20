Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s traded shares stood at 731,740 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.96, to imply an increase of 0.48% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The MYOV share’s 52-week high remains $30.9, putting it -34.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.98. The company has a valuation of $2.09 Billion, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYOV a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.89.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

After registering a 0.48% upside in the last session, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.78 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.13%, and 7.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.87%. Short interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) saw shorts transact 2.71 Million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.86, implying an increase of 56.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYOV has been trading 139.55% off suggested target high and 13.24% from its likely low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 17.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Myovant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 59.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.77% of the shares at 86.87% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.09 Million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 3.96 Million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.69 Million.