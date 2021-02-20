Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares stood at 433,851 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply an increase of 1.7% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The NERV share’s 52-week high remains $15.215, putting it -323.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.81. The company has a valuation of $153.2 Million, with an average of 594.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 933.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NERV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

After registering a 1.7% upside in the last session, Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.69- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.13%, and 4.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.42%. Short interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw shorts transact 2.02 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.9, implying an increase of 92.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NERV has been trading 178.55% off suggested target high and -2.51% from its likely low.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.19% of the shares at 72.82% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.61 Million shares (or 22.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.06 Million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.91 Million.