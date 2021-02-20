McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s traded shares stood at 398,219 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.47, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MCFE share’s 52-week high remains $22.14, putting it -13.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.8. The company has a valuation of $8.26 Billion, with an average of 585.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for McAfee Corp. (MCFE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCFE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.95, implying an increase of 12.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCFE has been trading 38.67% off suggested target high and -7.55% from its likely low.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.04% annually.

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp. has its next earnings report out on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. McAfee Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 1.8% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

McAfee Corp. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.11% of the shares at 76.19% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Intel Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.7 Million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.44 Million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.03 Million.