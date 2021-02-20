Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s traded shares stood at 325,641 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The MMLP share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -66.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $92.08 Million, with an average of 520.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MMLP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.78- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 14.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and 19.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.73%. Short interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw shorts transact 117.86 Million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 5.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMLP has been trading 5.49% off suggested target high and 5.49% from its likely low.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $35.61 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $207.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.86 Million and $198.88 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -85.3% before jumping 4.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 139.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.6% annually.

MMLP Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out on February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 20.64%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s Major holders

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. insiders hold 18.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.52% of the shares at 33.57% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.22 Million shares (or 21.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Barclays PLC with 934.8 Thousand shares, or about 2.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.