Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s traded shares stood at 817,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $77.71, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $2.81 in intraday trading. The MBUU share’s 52-week high remains $81.81, putting it -5.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.02. The company has a valuation of $1.61 Billion, with an average of 311.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MBUU a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.65.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $78.98 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and 3.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.46%. Short interest in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw shorts transact 1.46 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90, implying an increase of 15.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $85 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBUU has been trading 28.68% off suggested target high and 9.38% from its likely low.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Malibu Boats, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) shares are +29.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.3% against 12.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46% this quarter before jumping 325% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)’s Major holders

Malibu Boats, Inc. insiders hold 2.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.32% of the shares at 108.23% float percentage. In total, 279 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $108.52 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lord Abbett & Co with 1.64 Million shares, or about 7.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.48 Million.