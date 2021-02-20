MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s traded shares stood at 858,342 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.08, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The MX share’s 52-week high remains $21.25, putting it -5.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.3. The company has a valuation of $718.53 Million, with an average of 836.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 549.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) trade information

After registering a 1.47% upside in the last session, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.25 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 5.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.96%, and 10.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.52%. Short interest in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) saw shorts transact 4.37 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 29.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MX has been trading 49.4% off suggested target high and -5.38% from its likely low.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) shares are +66.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.74% against 14.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 266.7% this quarter before jumping 53.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -461.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.9% annually.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX)’s Major holders

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 3.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.4% of the shares at 102.63% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 8.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 2.94 Million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $40.27 Million.