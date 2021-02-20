MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s traded shares stood at 603,931 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.98, to imply an increase of 5.9% or $3.79 in intraday trading. The MTSI share’s 52-week high remains $69.29, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.03. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 410.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 498.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MTSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) trade information

After registering a 5.9% upside in the last session, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.29 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and 7.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.51%. Short interest in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) saw shorts transact 2.55 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.62, implying a decline of -0.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $78 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTSI has been trading 14.74% off suggested target high and -23.51% from its likely low.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) shares are +78.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 89.8% against 14.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 176.5% this quarter before jumping 42.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -44.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 88.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s Major holders

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 29.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.28% of the shares at 101.62% float percentage. In total, 285 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.49 Million shares (or 6.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.74 Million shares, or about 5.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $205.79 Million.