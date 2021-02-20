Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA)’s traded shares stood at 445,842 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LSEA share’s 52-week high remains $11.85, putting it -32.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.4. The company has a valuation of $413.31 Million, with an average of 225.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LSEA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) trade information

After registering a 1.59% upside in the last session, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.15- this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 2.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and -4.99% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.82%. Short interest in Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) saw shorts transact 108.71 Million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 45.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSEA has been trading 67.79% off suggested target high and 23.04% from its likely low.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 139.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.6% annually.