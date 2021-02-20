Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares stood at 361,287 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $131.44, to imply a decline of -1.98% or -$2.66 in intraday trading. The KOD share’s 52-week high remains $171.21, putting it -30.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.49. The company has a valuation of $6.67 Billion, with an average of 340Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 340.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KOD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

After registering a -1.98% downside in the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $164.9 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 20.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.14%, and -20.08% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -10.53%. Short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) saw shorts transact 2.63 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $135.82, implying an increase of 3.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52 and $190 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOD has been trading 44.55% off suggested target high and -60.44% from its likely low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -11.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.4% annually.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Kodiak Sciences Inc. insiders hold 14.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.91% of the shares at 91.04% float percentage. In total, 211 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 12.35 Million shares (or 27.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $731.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.91 Million shares, or about 10.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $290.72 Million.