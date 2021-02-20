J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s traded shares stood at 468,187 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.94, to imply an increase of 2.49% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The JILL share’s 52-week high remains $8.67, putting it -75.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.55. The company has a valuation of $47.52 Million, with an average of 693.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 383.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for J.Jill, Inc. (JILL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JILL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) trade information

After registering a 2.49% upside in the last session, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.61- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 11.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.14%, and 31.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.44%. Short interest in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw shorts transact 216.15 Million shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.2, implying a decline of -35.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.2 and $3.2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JILL has been trading -35.22% off suggested target high and -35.22% from its likely low.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -525.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s Major holders

J.Jill, Inc. insiders hold 3.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.22% of the shares at 70.79% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paradigm Capital Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 300Thousand shares (or 0.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 266.46 Thousand shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $993.88 Thousand.