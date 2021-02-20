Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s traded shares stood at 533,702 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $1.02 in intraday trading. The IPWR share’s 52-week high remains $24.95, putting it -31.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $107.65 Million, with an average of 981.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 579.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPWR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the last session, Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.19 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 14.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and 92.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 132.56%. Short interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw shorts transact 424.74 Million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying an increase of 47.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPWR has been trading 47.37% off suggested target high and 47.37% from its likely low.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Major holders

Ideal Power Inc. insiders hold 19.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.06% of the shares at 20.04% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 284.79 Thousand shares (or 6.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, LLC with 175.45 Thousand shares, or about 4.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.