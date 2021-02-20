Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s traded shares stood at 423,825 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 5% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ICON share’s 52-week high remains $4.2, putting it -53.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $35.97 Million, with an average of 415.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) trade information

After registering a 5% upside in the last session, Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.06- this Wednesday, Feb 17, jumping 10.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.41%, and 93.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.67%. Short interest in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) saw shorts transact 76.53 Million shares and set a 59.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 46.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICON has been trading 46.52% off suggested target high and 46.52% from its likely low.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (ICON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 36.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s Major holders

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. insiders hold 4.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.55% of the shares at 16.24% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Allianz Asset Management GmbH. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 614.53 Thousand shares (or 5.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $438.16 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with 538.09 Thousand shares, or about 4.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $383.66 Thousand.