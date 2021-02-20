Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s traded shares stood at 488,576 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.83, to imply an increase of 2.75% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The GOSS share’s 52-week high remains $16.79, putting it -55.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.52. The company has a valuation of $822.3 Million, with an average of 584.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GOSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.79.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

After registering a 2.75% upside in the last session, Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.91 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 9.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.59%, and 2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12%. Short interest in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw shorts transact 6.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.13, implying an increase of 95.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOSS has been trading 167.77% off suggested target high and 10.8% from its likely low.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -47.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.2% annually.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Gossamer Bio, Inc. insiders hold 11.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.07% of the shares at 95.64% float percentage. In total, 195 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.42 Million shares (or 9.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.71 Million shares, or about 6.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $58.45 Million.