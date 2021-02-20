Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s traded shares stood at 728,578 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.63, to imply an increase of 0.15% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The FTAI share’s 52-week high remains $28.22, putting it -5.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.69. The company has a valuation of $2.28 Billion, with an average of 959.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTAI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

After registering a 0.15% upside in the last session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.96 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.34%, and 10.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.51%. Short interest in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw shorts transact 1.21 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.42, implying an increase of 2.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $37 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTAI has been trading 38.94% off suggested target high and -17.39% from its likely low.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) shares are +59.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -251.79% against 7.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -124.6% this quarter before falling -133.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $88.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $111.04 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $161.33 Million and $112.84 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -45.4% before falling -1.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -144.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -14.1% annually.

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has its next earnings report out on February 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.32, with the share yield ticking at 5.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 8.5%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.59% of the shares at 54.15% float percentage. In total, 116 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Washington State Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.79 Million shares (or 13.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5.4 Million shares, or about 6.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $92.51 Million.