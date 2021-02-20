The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s traded shares stood at 397,472 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.13, to imply an increase of 1.16% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SSP share’s 52-week high remains $19.4, putting it -1.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.36. The company has a valuation of $1.56 Billion, with an average of 412.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.76 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.28.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) trade information

After registering a 1.16% upside in the last session, The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.40 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.73%, and 22.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.11%. Short interest in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) saw shorts transact 2.96 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.83, implying a decline of -1.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSP has been trading 46.37% off suggested target high and -26.82% from its likely low.

The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $570.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $447.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $444.4 Million and $430.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.4% before jumping 3.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -133.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

SSP Dividends

The E.W. Scripps Company has its next earnings report out on February 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The E.W. Scripps Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)’s Major holders

The E.W. Scripps Company insiders hold 28.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.29% of the shares at 117.76% float percentage. In total, 228 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.07 Million shares (or 13.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.58 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $63.87 Million.