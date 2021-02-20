STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares stood at 571,397 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $123.34, to imply an increase of 4.46% or $5.27 in intraday trading. The STAA share’s 52-week high remains $128.22, putting it -3.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.2. The company has a valuation of $5.69 Billion, with an average of 514.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 736.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STAA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

After registering a 4.46% upside in the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $128.2 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 3.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.28%, and 37.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.69%. Short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw shorts transact 1.88 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.2, implying a decline of -29.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $72 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAA has been trading -18.92% off suggested target high and -41.62% from its likely low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $43.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.88 Million and $35.19 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.8% before jumping 25.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 172.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders hold 1.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.92% of the shares at 90.98% float percentage. In total, 266 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.8 Million shares (or 23.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.52 Million shares, or about 7.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $278.48 Million.