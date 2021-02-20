Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s traded shares stood at 343,977 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.03, to imply a decline of -6.33% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The REFR share’s 52-week high remains $5.7, putting it -13.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.66. The company has a valuation of $158.83 Million, with an average of 296.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 405Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give REFR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.
Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) trade information
After registering a -6.33% downside in the last session, Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.66- this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 11.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.55%, and 32.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 79%. Short interest in Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw shorts transact 1.6 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -40.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REFR has been trading -40.36% off suggested target high and -40.36% from its likely low.
Research Frontiers Incorporated (REFR) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.
Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s Major holders
Research Frontiers Incorporated insiders hold 20.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.02% of the shares at 21.33% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.01 Million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.64 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.26 Million shares, or about 3.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.4 Million.
