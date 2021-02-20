Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares stood at 813,774 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.5, to imply an increase of 5.77% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The QTNT share’s 52-week high remains $10.38, putting it -88.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $556.23 Million, with an average of 967.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 967.59 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Quotient Limited (QTNT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give QTNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

After registering a 5.77% upside in the last session, Quotient Limited (QTNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.54- this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.21%, and -11.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.57%. Short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw shorts transact 4.68 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 124.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QTNT has been trading 154.55% off suggested target high and 81.82% from its likely low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are -14.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.47% against 20.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.1% this quarter before jumping 21.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $8.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.2 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.7 Million and $8.67 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.1% before jumping 6.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 25.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Quotient Limited insiders hold 1.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.63% of the shares at 93.32% float percentage. In total, 161 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.2 Million shares (or 16.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Capital LLP with 9.25 Million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $47.55 Million.