PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s traded shares stood at 484,744 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.22, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The PETS share’s 52-week high remains $57, putting it -61.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.2. The company has a valuation of $713.95 Million, with an average of 598.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 827.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PETS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.37 this Tuesday, Feb 16, jumping 10.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.76%, and 16.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.86%. Short interest in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw shorts transact 5.22 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.67, implying an increase of 6.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PETS has been trading 33.45% off suggested target high and -29.02% from its likely low.

PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PetMed Express, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) shares are +5.2% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 15.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $74.04 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $96.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.29 Million and $87.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.3% before jumping 9.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.04% annually.

PETS Dividends

PetMed Express, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PetMed Express, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.57%.

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s Major holders

PetMed Express, Inc. insiders hold 3.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.93% of the shares at 99.71% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.13 Million shares (or 15.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.4 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.65 Million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $52.31 Million.