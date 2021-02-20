Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s traded shares stood at 380,631 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.84, to imply an increase of 0.93% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The CNST share’s 52-week high remains $50.9, putting it -38.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $1.75 Billion, with an average of 276.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 593.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) trade information
After registering a 0.93% upside in the last session, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.97 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.95%, and 0.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.92%. Short interest in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw shorts transact 5.85 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.11, implying an increase of 30.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNST has been trading 103.58% off suggested target high and -37.57% from its likely low.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) estimates and forecasts
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s Major holders
Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.22% of the shares at 105.01% float percentage. In total, 179 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Svennilson Peter. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.05 Million shares (or 12.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.6 Million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.4 Million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $89.13 Million.
