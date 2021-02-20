California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares stood at 481,826 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26, to imply a decline of -0.84% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CRC share’s 52-week high remains $28.1, putting it -8.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.99. The company has a valuation of $2.17 Billion, with an average of 360.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for California Resources Corporation (CRC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

California Resources Corporation insiders hold 7.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.04% of the shares at 77.2% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.31 Million shares (or 21.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $431.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CarVal Investors, LP with 2.2 Million shares, or about 2.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $51.93 Million.