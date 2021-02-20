CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s traded shares stood at 671,843 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45, to imply an increase of 4.65% or $2 in intraday trading. The CAI share’s 52-week high remains $45.72, putting it -1.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.13. The company has a valuation of $772.78 Million, with an average of 363.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CAI International, Inc. (CAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.65.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) trade information

After registering a 4.65% upside in the last session, CAI International, Inc. (CAI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $45.75 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.69%, and 28.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.05%. Short interest in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw shorts transact 291.08 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.5, implying an increase of 12.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAI has been trading 13.33% off suggested target high and 11.11% from its likely low.

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CAI International, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CAI International, Inc. (CAI) shares are +110.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.54% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 146.3% this quarter before jumping 113.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $82.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $85.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $105.02 Million and $75.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -21.4% before jumping 13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8% annually.

CAI Dividends

CAI International, Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CAI International, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.2, with the share yield ticking at 2.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)’s Major holders

CAI International, Inc. insiders hold 7.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.45% of the shares at 94.37% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Park West Asset Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 8.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.81 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.46 Million shares, or about 8.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $40.14 Million.