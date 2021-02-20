Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s traded shares stood at 421,546 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.72, to imply an increase of 10.05% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The FLY share’s 52-week high remains $18.78, putting it -60.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.41. The company has a valuation of $357.24 Million, with an average of 164.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 399.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) trade information

After registering a 10.05% upside in the last session, Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.74 this Friday, Feb 19, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.57%, and 15.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.98%. Short interest in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) saw shorts transact 363.48 Million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 13.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLY has been trading 45.05% off suggested target high and -23.21% from its likely low.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fly Leasing Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) shares are +60.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -84.52% against 7.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -106.2% this quarter before falling -113.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -43.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $64.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $154.25 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -58.3%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 147.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.79% annually.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s Major holders

Fly Leasing Limited insiders hold 18.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.63% of the shares at 68.14% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.77 Million shares (or 8.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.57 Million shares, or about 8.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.64 Million.