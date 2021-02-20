Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s traded shares stood at 342,552 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FTK share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -36.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $165.93 Million, with an average of 893.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 638.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.51- this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 9.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.92%, and 22.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.58%. Short interest in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw shorts transact 2.89 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying a decline of -33.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTK has been trading -33.92% off suggested target high and -33.92% from its likely low.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

Flotek Industries, Inc. insiders hold 9.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.5% of the shares at 51.28% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newtyn Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.92 Million shares (or 6.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.2 Million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.67 Million.