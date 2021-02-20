EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s traded shares stood at 327,138 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.27, to imply a decline of -1.92% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The EYPT share’s 52-week high remains $15.06, putting it -13.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.5. The company has a valuation of $380.63 Million, with an average of 337.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EYPT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

After registering a -1.92% downside in the last session, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.06 this Thursday, Feb 18, jumping 11.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.99%, and 22.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 101.67%. Short interest in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw shorts transact 252.6 Million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.1, implying an increase of 36.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EYPT has been trading 65.79% off suggested target high and -35.95% from its likely low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) shares are +155.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.67% against 14%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 82% this quarter before jumping 40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 130.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $19.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.63 Million and $7.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 127.4% before jumping 15.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.62% of the shares at 46.97% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 23.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 1.41 Million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $9.3 Million.