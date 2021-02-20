Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s traded shares stood at 336,792 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.26, to imply an increase of 0.22% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The EQ share’s 52-week high remains $27.05, putting it -192.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.2. The company has a valuation of $268.91 Million, with an average of 989.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 832.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Equillium, Inc. (EQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.38.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) trade information

After registering a 0.22% upside in the last session, Equillium, Inc. (EQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.33 this Friday, Feb 12, jumping 18.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.13%, and 68.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.08%. Short interest in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) saw shorts transact 840.23 Million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 75.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQ has been trading 126.78% off suggested target high and 29.59% from its likely low.

Equillium, Inc. (EQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s Major holders

Equillium, Inc. insiders hold 44.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.21% of the shares at 61.22% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Victory Capital Management Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.24 Million shares (or 9.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Samsara BioCapital, LLC with 1.07 Million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.2 Million.